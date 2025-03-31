Fairbanks picked up the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rockies, pitching a scoreless inning while allowing two hits. He struck out two.

Fairbanks worked around two hits to lock down his first save of 2025, securing the win with a punchout of Mickey Moniak to end the game. The right-hander flamethrower has notched 64 career saves with the Rays, which ranks fifth all-time in franchise history. After an uneven 45.1 innings with a 3.57 ERA in 2024, Fairbanks looks secure in his role as the Tampa Bay closer, opening the season with 4:2 K:BB in his first two innings.