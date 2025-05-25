Fairbanks earned the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays. He issued two walks without allowing a hit or recording a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Fairbanks was brought in to protect the Rays' two-run lead, and he was able to work around two walks to come away with his 10th save of the season (and second in as many days). He needed 21 pitches (11 strikes) to get through the frame, which could impact his availability for Sunday's series finale. Fairbanks has a 2.05 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB across 22 innings this season.