Fairbanks earned a save against the Nationals on Friday, walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Fairbanks was asked to protect a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning and worked around a one-out walk to secure his 13th save of the season. The closer has rebounded from a blown save June 20 to nail down three consecutive scoreless saves. He is now 13-for-15 in save chances with a 3.14 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB over 28.2 innings this season.