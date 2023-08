Fairbanks picked up the save Tuesday against the Yankees, striking out one over one-third of an inning.

After Colin Poche allowed two runs in the ninth inning, Fairbanks came on to record the final out, striking out Giancarlo Stanton to earn his 14th save. The 29-year-old right-hander has converted his last 11 save opportunities, allowing just three runs over 16 innings in that span. Overall, Fairbanks sports a sparkling 1.80 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB across 25 innings this season.