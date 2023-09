Fairbanks picked up the save Thursday against the Orioles. Striking out three in a perfect ninth inning.

Called upon to preserve a 4-3 lead over division-rival Baltimore, Fairbanks induced three swinging strikeouts on just 12 pitches to shut the door. The 6-foot-6 closer has made seven-straight scoreless appearances, earning six saves while allowing only two hits with an incredible 15:1 K:BB across 6.2 innings during that stretch.