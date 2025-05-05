Fairbanks earned the save in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Yankees, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

Fairbanks was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and struck out the top of the Yankees' order on 15 pitches. The 31-year-old has now converted save chances on back-to-back days for the second time this season and has been scored upon only once in his past 10 outings. He's a perfect 8-for-8 in save opportunities while posting a 2.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across 13.1 innings this season.