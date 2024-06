Fairbanks earned a save against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Entering with a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, Fairbanks walked Michael Busch with one out but induced a game-ending double play to secure the save. Since returning from injury on May 11, Fairbanks is six-for-six in save chances and has not allowed an earned run in 14 innings of work. On the season, Fairbanks is 9-for-10 in save chances with a 3.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB in 21 innings.