Fairbanks struck out one batter in a scoreless inning and picked up a save over Minnesota on Monday.

Fairbanks hit one batter but still finished off the 7-4 win with a 17-pitch ninth inning. He's struck out 12 batters while converting five straight save chances during his active 5.2-inning shutout streak. His season ERA is down to 2.23 with a 58:16 K:BB and 23 saves through 44 appearances.