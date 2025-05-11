Fairbanks (3-1) earned the win against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing one walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Fairbanks was called upon in a tie game in the top of the ninth and earned the win after the Rays walked it off in the bottom half of the inning. The 31-year-old bounced back from his first blown save of the season Thursday, though he did need 26 pitches to finish the frame. On the season, he owns a 1.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB across 16.1 innings while converting eight of nine save chances.