Fairbanks tossed 1.2 scoreless innings Monday, striking out two and issuing one walk in the win over the Mets. He did not factor in the decision.

After walking the first batter he faced, Fairbanks recorded five straight outs, needing just 25 pitches to roll through 1.2 innings. He lowered his season ERA to 2.55 in 24.2 innings. With the season winding down, Fairbanks could move to a standard bullpen role rather than an opener down the stretch.