Fairbanks allowed one hit and a walk while earning a save against Toronto on Monday. He recorded two outs and was not charged with a run.

Fairbanks let an inherited runner score but still secured the 6-4 win by escaping a bases-loaded jam. He's converted his last two saves after coughing up two runs and taking a loss May 17. Fairbanks owns an 8:5 K:BB with a 1.86 ERA while picking up five saves in six chances.