Fairbanks picked up the save Thursday against Colorado, allowing one hit while striking out three over a scoreless inning.

Fairbanks entered the game with a two-run lead in the ninth and struck out Alan Trejo on eight pitches before allowing an infield single to Elehuris Montero in the following at-bat. The right-handed reliever then wasted no further time in securing his 16th save, getting the next two batters to do down swinging as the Rays won their fourth straight. Fairbanks has allowed just one hit over his last five appearances, registering two wins and a save over that stretch.