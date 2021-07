Fairbanks recorded his fifth save in a win over Atlanta on Sunday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts over one inning.

Fairbanks closed out the comeback victory for the Rays in dominating fashion, working around a single to throw 13 of 17 pitches for strikes and notch his second save of the weekend series. The right-hander now has six straight scoreless appearances, a strong stretch that could continue earning him high-leverage opportunities.