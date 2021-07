Fairbanks (2-3) secured his second win in a victory over Cleveland on Monday, firing a perfect ninth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Fairbanks got 10 of his 13 pitches into the strike zone in an efficient final frame to close out a wild win for the Rays. The right-hander now has back-to-back scoreless outings after a rocky five-appearance stretch during which he pitched to a 15.43 ERA and 3.43 WHIP across 4.2 innings.