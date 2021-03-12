Fairbanks allowed an earned run on a solo home run and did not record any walks or strikeouts over one inning in a Grapefruit League loss to Atlanta on Thursday.

The right-handed reliever had seen his Grapefruit League debut delayed by a recent bout of food poisoning, so Thursday represented his first chance to face opposing hitters. The long ball Fairbanks allowed was aided by wind, and he otherwise noted he felt good getting his first 2021 inning under his belt. The 27-year-old failed to convert either of the two save chances he saw in 2020, but he proved his mettle as a strong later-inning option with a 2.70 ERA, seven holds and a 32.4 percent strikeout rate.