Fairbanks, who was credited with a hold in a Grapefruit League win over the Twins on Saturday, now has three scoreless outings in his last four spring appearances.

Fairbanks, who's expected to get a fair share of high-leverage opportunities this coming season, got a late start to Grapefruit League option due to a bout with food poisoning, but he's made up for lost time since his March 11 debut. The hard-throwing right-hander has allowed an earned run apiece in two outings, including that first appearance, but Saturday represented his first clean effort of spring.