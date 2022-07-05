Fairbanks (lat) threw 0.2 innings while allowing three runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out two during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Fairbanks has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering the injury during spring training. He is likely to make several appearances with Durham but is in line to return around the All-Star break, per Adam Berry of MLB.com. Fairbanks recorded five saves in 2021, and he could be in the closer mix in the final months of the campaign.