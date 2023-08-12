Fairbanks was removed from a save opportunity Friday versus the Guardians after retiring just two of six batters he faced.

Fairbanks couldn't have asked for an easier save chance in coming in to face a weak Guardians lineup nursing a three-run lead. He was all over the place, though, loading the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch before recording an out. Fairbanks recorded a pair of strikeouts around a run-scoring wild pitch, but another wild pitch to score a run followed by a walk finally ended his night. A final run was charged to his ledger when Robert Stephenson let the tying run score on a wild pitch of his own. The blown save officially goes to Stephenson, but most of this was Fairbanks' doing. His ERA has climbed from 1.73 to 2.93 over his last two appearances.