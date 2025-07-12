Fairbanks (4-3) took the loss Friday night, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while recording just one out in the 5-4 defeat to the Red Sox.

Fairbanks ran into trouble in the ninth. After retiring the first batter he faced, the 31-year-old issued a walk to Roman Anthony before surrendering a walk-off two-run homer that erased the Rays' late lead. It marked just his third blown save of the season, but the right-hander has now allowed multiple runs in three of his last 10 appearances, a stretch that has dented an otherwise solid 2025 campaign.