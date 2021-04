Fairbanks was credited with his second hold in a win over the Marlins on Friday, firing a scoreless one-third of an inning during which he allowed no hits and issued one walk.

Fairbanks' quick five-pitch appearance Friday was preceded by a one-inning stint in Thursday's Opening Day appearance. The 27-year-old logged 47.2 frames over the past two seasons, and his high-90s fastball should play well in the later innings again in 2021.