Fairbanks gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 20th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander has been scored upon just once in his last 10 appearances, converting five of six saves over that stretch with two wins, a 0.93 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP and a 17:1 K:BB in 9.2 innings. With Jason Adam (oblique) out at least another week, the Rays will continue to lean heavily on Fairbanks as their most reliable high-leverage option in the bullpen.