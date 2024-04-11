Fairbanks gave up a hit and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Angels.

The right-hander has struggled to begin the season with both velocity and results, but he topped out at 97 mph with his fastball Wednesday and looked a little more like the dominant high-leverage option the Rays are used to. Fairbanks still has a bloated 11.25 ERA through 4.0 innings and five appearances with an 8:5 K:BB, but he's 2-for-2 in converting save chances.