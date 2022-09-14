Fairbanks gave up a hit and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in the first game of a doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

After Shawn Armstrong gave up a couple runs in the eighth inning to make the score 4-2 and ruin Tampa Bay's combined shutout bid, Fairbanks got the call to squash the rally and notch the save. All seven of the right-hander's saves have come since the All-Star break, and he sports an eye-popping 0.95 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 28:2 K:BB through 19 innings in the second half while also chipping in five holds.