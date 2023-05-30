MRI results received Tuesday on Fairbanks' left hip revealed no structural damage, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
It certainly is good news for Fairbanks, who landed on the injured list for the second time this season Monday due to inflammation in his left hip. Fairbanks will receive a cortisone injection in his hip and will be shut down from throwing for at least a week. Once the Rays see how Fairbanks responds to treatment, a clearer picture should emerge regarding a throwing program and return date.