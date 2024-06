Fairbanks earned his 12th save of the season Monday against Seattle, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Fairbanks picked up his second save in as many days, totaling three strikeouts while not allowing a single baserunner. The 30-year-old has pitched well in the month of June, going 7-for-8 in save chances with a 2.31 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and an 11:2 K:BB in 11.2 innings.