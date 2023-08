Fairbanks picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Cardinals. He allowed a run on one hit while logging a strikeout over an inning.

Fairbanks' five-game (4.1 innings) scoreless streak ended when he surrendered a solo homer to Willson Contreras. However, the 29-year-old Fairbanks rebounded to close out the Rays' victory and earn his 11th straight save. Overall, Fairbanks is 15-for-16 in save chances this season with a 2.00 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB across 27 innings.