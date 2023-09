Fairbanks picked up the save in Friday's 7-4 win over the Mariners. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out three over a scoreless inning.

Fairbanks looked solid while striking out the side to secure Tampa Bay's 86th win of the season. The 29-year-old has dominated since the All-Star break with a 15.3 K/9. He is 2-2 with 11 saves and a 3.15 ERA in 20 innings during that span.