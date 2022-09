Fairbanks allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning while earning a save over the Red Sox.

Fairbanks worked around a leadoff single by Reese McGuire to finish off the 4-3 victory. The hard-throwing righty is now riding a 15.2-inning scoreless streak, lowering his season ERA to 1.53 with a 26:1 K:BB through 18 appearances. He's now converted all five of his save chances, though Monday's was his first since Aug. 21.