Fairbanks earned a save against the Orioles on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect 10th inning.

Tampa Bay had a chance to win in regulation, but Colin Poche blew a save opportunity in the ninth inning. After the Rays scored twice in the top of the 10th, Fairbanks was summoned to close things out and succeeded on only 11 pitches. This was the right-hander's fourth outing since making his season debut July 17, and it was the first time he has gotten through an appearance without allowing a baserunner. No reliever appears likely to be given the role of full-time closer in the Rays' system, so Fairbanks could earn an additional save chance or two along the way, but he doesn't currently appear to be among the top choices in such situations.