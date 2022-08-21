Fairbanks earned the save Sunday, striking out one in a perfect inning in a 3-2 victory over Kansas City.

Fairbanks recorded a save for the second straight day against the Royals and now has four on the season. The 28-year-old spent the first three-plus months of the season on the injured list with a lat injury and allowed a homer on the first pitch he threw this season. He has not allowed another earned run since then, tossing 12.2 innings. In August, he's thrown 7.2 scoreless innings, allowed just three hits and a walk and struck out 11 batters. Tampa Bay's closer committee continues to be unpredictable but Fairbanks is clearly in the mix to get chances.