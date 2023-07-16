Fairbanks earned a save against the Royals in Game 2 of a twin bill Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one inning.

Fairbanks got the call from the bullpen with Tampa Bay up two runs in the ninth inning. He allowed a leadoff single to Salvador Perez but retired the next three batters in order to wrap up the win. Fairbanks has recorded all five of the Rays' saves since he returned from the injured list June 15, allowing just one run and posting an 8:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings across seven contests during that stretch.