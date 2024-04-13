Fairbanks walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Giants.

The right-hander once again had some trouble finding the plate, throwing only nine of 18 pitches for strikes, but he avoided any damage. Fairbanks is still trying to regain his usual velocity and topped out at 97 mph with his fastball Friday, and his 9.00 ERA and 8:6 K:BB through five innings are more than a little worrisome. Even so, he has yet to blow a save chance in 2024, and his spot at the head of the Tampa Bay bullpen doesn't appear to be in immediate jeopardy.