Fairbanks was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right rotator cuff strain, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander surrendered a run over 1.1 innings during his last appearance Tuesday at Boston, and he'll now be sidelined for at least 10 days. The severity of the injury remains unclear, so it's unknown how long Fairbanks is expected to be sidelined by the injury. Diego Castillo is 2-for-3 in save chances this season and should continue to operate as the primary closer with Fairbanks and Nick Anderson (elbow) sidelined.