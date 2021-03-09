Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Fairbanks (illness) is scheduled to make his return to Grapefruit League action Thursday versus the Braves, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Fairbanks was scratched ahead of his scheduled appearance Sunday due to a bout of food poisoning, but Cash indicated that the reliever has since recovered from the ailment and is feeling good again. Though he wasn't among the 12 Rays who recorded saves during the 2020 regular season, Fairbanks picked up three saves during the Rays' subsequent playoff run. The hard-throwing righty should continue to warrant consideration for end-game duties in 2021, though Cash isn't expected to commit to a primary closer.