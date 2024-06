Fairbanks picked up the save Wednesday against Miami, striking out one over a perfect inning.

Fairbanks tossed a perfect inning for the second consecutive night and extended his streak of appearances without an earned run to 12. He's allowed just seven hits and two walks during that stretch with 11 punchouts. Despite a nearly three-week IL stint, Fairbanks has eight saves in nine attempts and owns a 3.32 ERA overall.