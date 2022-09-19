Fairbanks struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save during Sunday's win over the Rangers.

While the Rays have used a committee-based approach in the ninth inning for most of the season, Fairbanks has established himself as the favorite for save chances over the last two weeks. The right-hander has converted saves in each of his last four outings and has tossed 19 scoreless innings over 19 appearances since July 25. The team has several other late-relief options that could pick up the occasional save down the stretch, but Fairbanks should continue to the bulk of the closing duties as long as he remains dominant.