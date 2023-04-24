Fairbanks struck out one and did not allow a hit in a shutout ninth inning to earn the save in a 4-1 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Fairbanks pitched for the second time in as many days and was able to send the White Sox down with 13 pitches. The 29-year-old has been nearly untouchable in the early going. He currently boasts a 0.00 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 5:3 K:BB over seven innings. Saves have been hard to come by with the Rays dominating the competition so far, but Fairbanks has been the team's best reliever and seems to be the ninth-inning guy for manager Kevin Cash.