Fairbanks allowed one hit during one scoreless inning to pick up the save Sunday against the Orioles.

Fairbanks worked around a two-out single to pick up his sixth save. It was his third save since May 11, when he made his return from a stint on the IL. Over the three weeks since his return, he's appeared in 10 games and has yet to allow an earned run while allowing nine baserunners and striking out nine over 10 innings.