Fairbanks struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Royals.

Fairbanks followed Brooks Raley and Jason Adam into the game and protected a three-run lead to earn his third save of the season. It was Fairbanks' first save since July 30, and he has now turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances. Overall, he has maintained a 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB across 11.2 innings on the season. Given that success, the Rays may opt to use him in the highest-leverage situations rather than reserve him for the ninth inning.