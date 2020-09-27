Fairbanks (6-3) earned the win Saturday over the Phillies despite allowing a solo home run across an inning of work. He walked a batter and struck out two in the effort.

Fairbanks replaced Ryan Yarbrough in the fifth and allowed the Phillies to retake the lead on an Andrew McCutchen solo home run to left. Fortunately, the Rays put up three runs in the bottom of the inning and wiped away any possibility of Fairbanks taking the loss. The 26-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 39:14 K:BB across 26.2 innings. The Rays have primarily used Fairbanks as an opener this season but it's currently unclear how they'll plan to deploy him during the playoffs.