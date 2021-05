Fairbanks (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Friday versus the Mets.

Fairbanks entered with the game tied at 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning, and he did his job well. Brett Phillips then hit a walkoff single for Tampa Bay in the bottom of the ninth. Fairbanks has a 1.59 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 5.2 innings this season. He's recorded four holds in six outings. The right-hander is expected to see high-leverage work in the late innings.