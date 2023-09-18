Fairbanks blew the save in Sunday's 5-4 loss against the Orioles. He allowed two runs on three hits while striking out four over two innings.

The Rays turned to Fairbanks in the eighth inning Sunday, where he struck out the first two batters before Adley Rutschman belted a solo homer, cutting Tampa's lead to 3-2. Fairbanks again got two quick outs in the ninth before Baltimore tied the game with a pair of two-out hits, sticking the Rays' closer with just his second blown save in his last 37 appearances. Overall, Fairbanks is now 24-for-27 in save chances with a 2.49 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB through 43.1 innings this season. He'll likely get a few days off after throwing 39 pitches Sunday, though Fairbanks should remain one of the better closing options down the stretch.