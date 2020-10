Fairbanks closed out the ninth, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two in his effort to record the save in Tuesday's win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Fairbanks threw 14 of his 25 pitches for strikes to close out the game and record his second save of the postseason. With two outs and runners at the corners, Fairbanks was able to force Aaron Judge to ground out to third base to end the game.