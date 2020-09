Fairbanks recorded one scoreless inning and allowed one hit while striking out two in his effort to record the save against the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Fairbanks threw 10 of his 18 pitches for strikes to close out the game Tuesday as he recorded the save. The 26-year-old had not recorded a save in the regular season while posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 26.2 innings of work.