Fairbanks (arm) is set to begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday.

Fairbanks has been dealing with a nerve issue in his throwing arm and after receiving positive results on testing done in late April, he's set to begin throwing in-game. It's unclear how long his stint in Durham will be, but once Fairbanks is back with the Rays, expect him to reclaim closing duties from Jason Adam and Garrett Cleavinger.