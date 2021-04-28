Fairbanks (shoulder) is slated to pitch in a minor-league game Thursday in Port Charlotte, Fla., Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Fairbanks is one of three rehabbing Rays relievers expected to throw Thursday, with Collin McHugh (back) and Cody Reed (thumb) also included on the pitching schedule. The Rays will likely want to see Fairbanks pitch in at least one or two more rehab games at the alternate site or at a minor-league affiliate before potentially bringing him back from the 10-day injured list next week.
