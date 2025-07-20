Fairbanks notched a save against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Fairbanks had a two-run lead to work with when he entered in the ninth frame, but things got interesting when Cedric Mullins hit an RBI-single and then stole second base with two outs. Another base hit out of the infield would have likely tied the score, but Fairbanks got Jackson Holliday to fly out to end the threat. Fairbanks was thus able record his first save in July (his previous save had come June 26 against Kansas City). The veteran right-hander has 16 of Tampa Bay's 22 saves on the campaign, and he remains pretty secure in his role despite the recent three-week drought.