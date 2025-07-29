Fairbanks picked up the save in Monday's 4-2 win at the Yankees, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings.

The right-handed closer locked down his first save of four or more outs this season with this 19-pitch performance. Fairbanks looked sharp, as he fired 14 strikes while allowing a lone single to Ryan McMahon with two outs in the ninth. In 39.1 total frames, the 31-year-old has pitched to a 2.75 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB while converting 18-of-21 save opportunities.