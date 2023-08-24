Fairbanks (2-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Rockies, striking out two in a perfect 10th inning.

The Rays erased a two-run deficit in the ninth, and after Fairbanks shut down the Rox in the top of the 10th, he got rewarded when Brandon Lowe walked it off with an RBI single. Both of Fairbanks' wins on the season have come in his last two outings, and he hasn't blown a save chance since mid-May -- delivering a 2.78 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB over 22.2 innings since while converting 12 straight opportunities.