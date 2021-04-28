Fairbanks (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.
The right-handed reliever has been on the injured list with a rotator cuff strain since April 9, and Wednesday will represent another step in the right direction for Fairbanks. If all goes well with the bullpen session, it's possible Fairbanks could move on to facing live hitters next.
More News
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Closing in on return•
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Out with rotator cuff strain•
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Nabs second hold in as many games•
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Hitting stride as season approaches•
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Gives up run in spring debut•
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Overcomes bout with food poisoning•